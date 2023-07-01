Bay Area heats up with scorching temperatures

Temperatures will likely streak past 100 degrees in parts of the Bay Area on Saturday, which will be the hottest day of the July 4th holiday weekend.

In fact, it's likely to be the hottest day of the year, so far.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for parts of the North Bay, the inland East Bay, the Santa Clara Valley, including San Jose and the Santa Cruz mountains. The advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. Sunday.

Fairfield and Livermore could top out at 105 degrees today, according to meteorologist Robert Gonzalez. In the large cities, San Jose can expect temperatures around 94 degrees. Oakland will reach 82 degrees and San Francisco could top out at 74.

To beat the heat, there are cooling centers open in public buildings like libraries. To find one near you in California, click here.

Experts recommend drinking lots of water and avoiding strenuous activities during the day.