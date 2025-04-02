These Bay Area cities just increased sales tax rates. Here's how much more you'll pay
OAKLAND, Calif. - Beginning April 1, many residents across the Bay Area can expect to pay more at the mall and restaurants thanks to sales tax increases taking effect in 21 cities.
In Sonoma County, residents will see a countywide sales tax increase due to Measure I approved by voters in November.
Residents across Contra Costa and Solano counties will see increases due to city approvals – with a select few cities surpassing a 10% sales tax rate.
"California voters approved the district tax changes listed below in the November 2024 election. These rate changes are the result of new citywide and/or countywide district taxes. Additionally, voters in certain areas have extended citywide district taxes that were set to expire," the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration says.
Here are all the Bay Area cities where sales tax increased as of April 1, 2025.
Benicia
- New rate: 9.625%
- Old rate: 9.125%
Campbell
- New rate: 9.875%
- Old rate: 9.375%
Capitola
- New rate: 9.25%
- Old rate: 9.0%
Cloverdale
- New rate: 10%
- Old rate: 9%
Cotati
- New rate: 10.25%
- Old rate: 10%
Dixon
- New rate: 8.375%
- Old rate: 7.375%
Half Moon Bay
- New rate: 9.875%
- Old rate: 9.375%
Healdsburg
- New rate: 9.75%
- Old rate: 9.5%
Lafayette
- New rate: 9.25%
- Old rate: 8.75%
Mill Valley
- New rate: 9.25%
- Old rate: 8.25%
Napa
- New rate: 8.75%
- Old rate: 7.75%
Novato
- New rate: 9.25%
- Old rate: 8.5%
Petaluma
- New rate: 10.25%
- Old rate: 10%
Pinole
- New rate: 10.25%
- Old rate: 9.75%
Rio Vista
- New rate: 9.125%
- Old rate: 8.125%
Rohnert Park
- New rate: 9.75%
- Old rate: 9.5%
San Ramon
- New rate: 9.75%
- Old rate: 8.75%
Santa Rosa
- New rate: 10%
- Old rate: 9.75%
Sebastopol
- New rate: 10.25%
- Old rate: 9.75%
Sonoma
- New rate: 10.25%
- Old rate: 9.5%
Suisun City
- New rate: 9.125%
- Old rate: 8.375%
The Source: This information came from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration.