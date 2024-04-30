Though hundreds of miles away, the East Bay community mourned on Tuesday a former police officer who died in the line of duty while serving as a sheriff's deputy in Idaho.

A memorial service was held in Idaho to honor Deputy Tobin Bolter, 27, who worked for the Ada County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement officers and relatives gathered at the Ford Idaho Center near Boise to pay their respects to the officer who was fatally shot while conducting a traffic stop.

Over in the Bay Area, NorthCreek Church in Walnut Creek live-streamed the memorial service for community members to bid farewell, as Bolter hailed from the area. His parents and siblings are active members of the church, as he was until he relocated. Bolter had also been a member of the Pleasant Hill Police Department.

He graduated from Berean Christian High School in Walnut Creek in 2015, where he later worked as a cross-country and track and field coach alongside his wife, Abbey Bolter.

He began his career at the Pleasant Hill Police Department in 2018 before moving to Idaho and joining the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

In his high school yearbook, Bolter listed a police officer as his dream job.

"When you think of Tobin, the first word that comes to mind is servant…someone who wants to serve." said Nicholas Harris, principal of Berean Christian High School. "So to be in public service, looking out for others, that made sense for him."

Bolter underwent cadet training with the Walnut Creek Police Department.