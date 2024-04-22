Former Pleasant Hill police officer shot and killed in Idaho

A former Pleasant Hill police officer who was working as a law enforcement officer in Idaho has died in the line of duty.

Tobin Boelter,27, started at the Pleasant Hill Police Department in 2018, then moved to Idaho and was working for the Ada County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff says Boelter was shot in Boise Saturday night during a traffic stop.

A citizen who saw the shooting called 911. Police say that witness, performed CPR until Boelter was transported to a hospital. He died from his injuries yesterday morning. The sheriff's department says the deputy shot and killed the attacker following a manhunt.