Bay Area hospital workers set to receive first vaccinations

Hospitals across the Bay Area on Tuesday have received their shipments of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccines and health care workers are scheduled to receive their first vaccinations sometime on Tuesday.

At Seton Medical Center in Daly City, the pharmacy director showed where 976 doses of the vaccine will be stored in sub-zero temperatures.

And at San Francisco Zuckerberg General Hospital, volunteers will be first in line to receive the vaccine later in the morning. Doctors, nurses and medical workers will follow.

Bay Area hospitals are all following the CDC recommendation that high-risk health care workers and nursing home staff and residents should get the first doses of the vaccine this month.

The chief of emergency medicine at San Francisco General is scheduled to get his vaccine on Wednesday.

"We have to stay diligent on the precautions and take hope that there is a light at the end of the tunnel that the vaccine is such an important step in that direction," said Dr. Chris Colwell.

Health care workers at the Contra Costa Regional Center in Martinez are scheduled to start getting COVID-19 shots Tuesday afternoon.

In the South Bay, Santa Clara County expects its first vaccine shipment on Tuesday, saying skilled nursing facilities will get doses Wednesday and hospitals will see them arrive on Friday.

Stanford expects 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine with plans to start vaccinating Saturday.

Alameda County expects its first shipment of vaccines as early as Wednesday. Officials say the first doses will go to hospital workers and 911 first responders.