Bay Area ICUs nearly full as capacity dips below 1 %

Lifting the state's COVID-19 lockdown order for the Bay Area seems more out of reach as the region's ICU capacity steadily drops.

Gov. Gavin Newsom gave a look at ICU levels around the state on Monday, which showed the Bay Area's ICU capacity nearly full with just 0.7 % remaining.

"Based on ICU capacity currently, unless those projections are erratically different, we can expect that stay-at-home to continue," Newsom said.

State health officials will only lift lockdown orders once a region's projected ICU capacity is at or above the 15% threshold.

The lockdown order for the Bay Area was supposed to expire on Jan. 8 but was quietly extended indefinitely as the ICU rate fell to 3%. The order first went into effect on Dec. 17.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of California Health and Human Services, is expected to give the final say on whether the lockdown order will be lifted on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials have repeatedly said " a surge on top of a surge" would hit soon with people traveling and intermixing around the holidays, something experts strongly warned against.