Bay Area man accuses Southwest passenger of assaulting his wife and spewing racial slurs

article

A Bay Area man alleges that a Southwest Airlines passenger launched a physical and verbal assault against his wife on board a Phoenix-bound flight.

Faraaz Sareshwala, a Google software engineer and instructor at UC Berkeley Extension, detailed in a series of tweets the encounter between his wife and the other passenger.

Sareshwala said his wife Saarah was on Southwest flight 1630 from Orlando to Phoenix Saturday morning when the ordeal unfolded.

He said his wife was resting her head on a tray table in front of her when her sleep was interrupted by a seemingly disgruntled passenger.

"This man violently pushed his seat back in an attempt to hurt @saarahfaraaz while her head was there," Faraaz Sareshwala said on Twitter.

Sareshwala said his wife initially thought it was an accident or that she had bumped the man's chair while sleeping. Nevertheless, she went to the bathroom to check if she had any injuries.

While in the restroom, Saarah's seatmates, a mother and daughter, tried to confront the man.

Sareshwala said the man allegedly told the seatmates to "fuck off" and that "the fucking bitch got what was coming for her." Sareshwala also alleges that the man told a woman sitting next to him that he would continue with his behavior in an attempt to spill Saarah's drink.

Sareshwala wrote that flight attendants did very little to interfere in the matter, only offering to change Saarah's seat and not once confronting the alleged perpetrator.

He said it was only after one of Saarah's seatmates told a flight attendant that an assault had occurred did they offer to call police.

Even then, Sareshwala wrote that the passenger continued to antagonize his wife the duration of the flight.

"Throughout the rest of the flight, this man kept spewing racial slurs and misogynistic venom at Saarah. He kept pushing his seat back in an attempt to hurt Saarah," he said in a tweet.

In a statement to KTVU, the airline said, "After being made aware of a situation on a Southwest flight on Saturday, the Crew requested law enforcement meet the aircraft upon arrival. Southwest Airlines maintains zero-tolerance for any type of alleged harassment or assault on our Customers or Employees."