Bay Area marches show support for Jewish and Palestinian communities

The Brief People marched in solidarity with the Jewish community in the South Bay, denouncing a rise in antisemitic threats and violence across the country. An interfaith group held a 22-mile march in the East Bay to highlight the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and call for a lasting ceasefire.



Two separate solidarity marches unfolded across the Bay Area Sunday, reflecting the deepening tensions and divisions over the war in Gaza and rising antisemitism in the United States.

In Los Gatos, the nonprofit Jewish Silicon Valley led a walk Sunday in support of the Jewish community, following a string of antisemitic incidents nationwide, including a recent attack on demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado, who were calling for the release of Israeli hostages.

South Bay walk takes on Antisemitism

Supporters carried Israeli flags and signs with photos of hostages, some still in captivity, as a symbol of resilience and unity. Organizers said the message was clear: the Jewish community will not be silenced by fear or hate.

"I wanted to also elevate the voices of many in our Jewish community that do not feel safe going to synagogue, Jewish community centers, other Jewish institutions, or even participate in this walk today," said Daniel Kline, CEO of Jewish Silicon Valley. "They feel they need to hide their star of Davids, and they need to rip their mezuzahs off their doors. That is unacceptable."

The event was supported by organizations including the Anti-Defamation League, JCRC Bay Area, and Run for Their Lives, a grassroots initiative that began in October 2023. The march followed a violent incident in Boulder where demonstrators advocating for Israeli hostages were physically attacked.

"The Jewish community is facing an alarming rise in antisemitism, whether in the form of vandalism, threats, harassment or violence," said Jessica Blitchok of JCRC Bay Area. "The message is the same: you are not safe. But we refuse to be silent, and we will not stand alone. What makes JCRC unique is that we don’t just respond, we convene, we educate. We act."

East Bay pilgrimage backs Palestinian rights

Meanwhile, in the East Bay, an interfaith group of activists, religious leaders, and supporters participated in a symbolic 22-mile "Right of Return" pilgrimage from Alameda to Berkeley. The walk was designed to mirror the distance between Rafah and Gaza City, highlighting the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and advocating for the rights of displaced Palestinians.

"We are walking in solidarity with the Palestinian right of return to their homes, the right of people to remain and to live in safety," said Rabbi Lynn Gottlieb, board chair of the Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity.

Marchers called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and urged U.S. lawmakers to take action.

"We are calling for an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and we are asking our senators to initiate an arms embargo," Gottlieb said.

Participants made stops along the route, including a visit to the Islamic Cultural Center of Northern California in Oakland.

Though held separately and with different focuses, both events underscored the impacts of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.