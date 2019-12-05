Bay Area NAACP leader calls for 49ers announcer to apologize

San Francisco 49ers players and at least one prominent African American leader in San Francisco are speaking out about comments made by 49ers radio announcer Tim Ryan. Ryan said Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's skin tone helped him hide the football.

"His dark skin color, the dark football, and a dark uniform, you could not see that thing," Ryan said on KNBR’s “Murph and Mac” morning radio show.

The 49ers organization has already announced Ryan will be suspended for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

But, Reverend Amos Brown from 3rd Baptist church and president of the San Francisco NAACP is calling on Ryan to publicly apologize to the African American community.

"He should be brave enough to come to this black community and state his remorse," said Rev. Brown.

Reverend Brown says racism is endemic in the NFL and other professional sports.

"The 49ers, the philanthropic world, faith community all must come together and say enough is enough," said Rev. Brown.

But, Ryan is not without his supporters on the 49ers.

"He's talking football and you know, he could have used better verbiage but, I don't think anybody in this locker room is taking it offensively or anything, he apologized and we know his character," said San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.

"He walked up to me earlier, and before he said anything I said 'I got your back,'" said San Francisco 49ers defensive end Dee Ford.

As for Ryan, he has apologized through a team spokesperson, and said he respects Lamar Jackson, and his MVP caliber play.