Bay Area nearly drought free during one of California's wettest winters: report

article

The latest California drought report shows the Bay Area is nearly drought free.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says 99% of the Bay Area is out of the drought, which is the best condition since February 2020.

Dry conditions remain in portions of Sonoma, Napa, and Lake Counties.

USDA said over the past 129 years, 2023 was the 13th wettest in California.

And the wet winter isn't over yet.

Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning, anywhere from a tenth of an inch to .33 of rain is expected, according to KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales.

ALSO: Newsom tours flood-ravaged Monterey County, promises funding for help

Heavier rain arrives Monday through Wednesday, she said.

"Always difficult to look so far ahead, but the long-term 8-14 day outlook continues to look wetter and colder than normal," Gonzales said.

Spring--and the accompanying rain--arrives Monday, March 20.