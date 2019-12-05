Bay Area nightclub promoter facing multiple sex assault charges as three victims come forward

article

A well-known Bay Area nightclub promoter was arrested by the San Jose police department after three female victims came forward and shared stories of sexual assault with police.

The suspect, Daniel Moreno, sexually assaulted at least the three victims who have come forward, however police believe more victims could be out there.

The crimes occurred from August 2019 to November 2019.

On November 26, Moreno was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on five felony charges. The charges are as follows:

Forcible Rape (felony) - Penal Code 261(a)(1)

Rape of an Intoxicated Person (felony) - Penal Code 261(a)(3)

2 counts of Rape of an Unconscious Person (felony) - Penal Code 261(a)(4)

Attempted Rape (felony) - Penal Code 220(a)(1)

Detectives are asking anyone with information on these cases or other cases involving the suspect to contact Detective John Tran of the San Jose Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit at 408-277-4102.

Persons can alternatively call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).

Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers. The exact dollar amount of the cash reward was not immediately available, however victims are strongly encouraged to contact San Jose police detectives.