Bay Area not rushing to throw open retail doors, despite governor's OK

Despite Gov. Gavin Newsom giving the green light for certain busiensses to reopen in Phase 2 of the state's plan to relax the stay-at-home order, most Bay Area counties won't follow suit.

On Thursday, Newsom laid out the road map for reopening the retail, manufacturing, and logistics sectors starting Friday so long as businesses follow new guidelines.

However, public health officers representing the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara and the City of Berkeley, said they aren't ready to move ahead just yet.

They said that it's critical to keep current public health orders in place so that the Bay Area sustains the progress it made in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

New public health orders that went into effect for most of the Bay Area on Monday only permit construction and for some outdoor activities and businesses to resume. At this time, the orders do not allow curbside pickup from non-essential businesses and local officials have not determined when that can begin to happen.

Bay Area health officers said they are waiting for more data and science before lifting restrictions and will continue collaborating with elected officials as well as community and business leaders on ways to safely reopen without reversing the progress that has been made in the COVID-19 fight.

"We appreciate that the Governor recognizes that California communities are impacted differently by coronavirus and can make decisions at the local level," the health officers said in a joint press release." In our current environment, if a county order differs from a state order, the more restrictive order takes precedence."

Only two North Bay counties this week told KTVU they're interested in following Newsom's lead. Marin County said logistically, they might not be ready to open up curbside pickup until May 18. San Francisco Mayor London Breed also anticipates allowing some businesses to resume operations with curbside pickup on May 18.

“We have been hard at work to find ways to reopen more businesses and activities safely and responsibly,” said Mayor Breed. “Giving businesses the option to reopen and provide storefront pickup will provide some relief for everyone in our city—allowing some people to get back to work, while still protecting public health. "

The city said the last thing it wants to see is a rise COVID-19 cases and hospitlizations as restrictions are eased.