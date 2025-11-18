This city has poorest roads in Bay Area, report finds

A newly released report found that Vallejo had the poorest road conditions in the Bay Area for the second consecutive year.

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), the agency that oversees transportation planning and financing for the region, released its 2024 Pavement Condition of Bay Area Jurisdictions report. The MTC assigns each city a Pavement Condition Index (PCI) score on a scale of 0 to 100.

How the scores work

According to the agency, a score of 100 represents a newly paved road. Factors such as road age, climate, precipitation, traffic, and maintenance funding all influence a city’s PCI score.

The MTC said that a new housing development with fresh streets may have a high PCI, while an older, urbanized area could have a much lower score — even if both practice consistent pavement protection.

Bay Area average holds steady at "fair"

Across the Bay Area’s 44,000 miles of streets and roads, the region received an average PCI score of 67, which the MTC classifies as "fair" and likely in need of rehabilitation soon.

This marks the tenth consecutive year that Bay Area roads have averaged a score of 67.

PCI scores between 80–89 are considered "very good." Regions with scores between 70–79 are "good," 60–69 are "fair," 50–59 are "at risk," and 40–49 indicate "poor" conditions with the bumpiest roads.

Vallejo ranks lowest again

At the bottom of the 2024 report — and the only city in the "poor" category — is Vallejo, with a PCI score of 44. Last year, the city scored 45. Vallejo has been in the "poor" category for five consecutive years, according to the MTC.

The rating means that Vallejo’s roads require major rehabilitation or reconstruction.

Top-performing cities

At the top of the rankings was Larkspur, with a PCI score of 87, placing it in the "very good" range. It was followed by Palo Alto (83), Cupertino (82), and Orinda (also 82).