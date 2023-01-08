Expand / Collapse search
Bay Area power outages reported after windstorm

Bay Area faces power outages after overnight wind storm

There are many power outages reported across the Bay Area by PG&E customers following a night where the region was buffeted by strong winds and rain.

There are widespread power outages for PG&E customers in the Bay Area after the overnight storm.

It's unclear how many utility customers are affected. Pacific Gas & Electric's outage map shows numerous clusters where residents and businesses in the Bay Area and other parts of Northern California lack electricity.

Sausalito was one area that was suffering through the blackout Sunday morning. Lights flickered in downtown businesses at times. Some shops have been unable to open.

Trees were knocked down, yanking out power lines in some areas.

PG&E has not yet said when customers may expect to have their service restored. 

More rain is expected to fall on Sunday night, raising the possibility of additional power problems as the workweek starts.