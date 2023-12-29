Bay Area prepares for wind, rain, even thunderstorms

The National Weather Service forecasted rain, wind and even thunderstorms for the San Francisco Bay Area Friday.

Unsettled weather is expected for the next few days as a series of storms aim at the California coast.

The rain should start in the North Bay around 11 a.m., then work south throughout the day. The afternoon commute will be impacted by the rain.

A wind advisory is in place from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, and gusts as high as 30 mph expected.

Forecasters said the high surf will continue to batter the coast, causing some coastal flooding issues.

An advisory for winter travel is expected around 10 p.m. in the Sierra.

There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms in the region, mainly Friday night and Saturday, NWS said.