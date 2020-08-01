Bay Area professor analyzes Biden's VP options

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is now expected to announce his running mate around August 10, a week before the the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Sonoma State Political Science Professor Dave McCuan appeared on Saturday's 'Mornings on 2' to analyze Biden's vice presidential options.

He had previously said he would choose a woman.

While his search committee has been vetting candidates and whittling down the list, several candidates have emerged: California Sen. Kamala Harris, California Rep. Karen Bass, and former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice.

McCuan discussed the top candidates, and the roles they would as Biden's running mate.

