Rain returning to the Bay Area: Timeline of this week's storm

The Brief Expect a messy commute this week as rain moves into the Bay Area. If you're traveling to Lake Tahoe, prepare for heavy snow. The most intense day of rain in the Bay Area will be Wednesday.



Rain is returning to the Bay Area this week with the most intense portion of the storm expected on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The series of rainstorms is expected to begin late Tuesday into Wednesday and continue on and off through the weekend.

Here's a look at the storm timeline this week across the Bay Area.

Rain Timeline: Wednesday

Morning

Expect scattered showers and cloudy skies during the morning commute Wednesday. A weak atmospheric river will fuel the first storm system that will hit the coastline. Storm conditions are expected to worsen throughout the day. Wind gusts may approach 45 mph.

Afternoon

Heavy rain is expected across a good portion of the Bay Area. As the cold air moves in, thunderstorm potential will increase, and could bring small hail to the Bay Area.

Evening

Drivers can expect a challenging afternoon and evening commute. Moderate to heavy rain will continue and will create an environment that could lead to more accidents on the road. The thunderstorm threat will continue.

Later This Week

What's next:

By Thursday morning, the Bay Area will see a slight break with just scattered showers.

The next round of storms will move into the Bay Area on Friday.

We'll see another brief break from the rain Saturday morning, with just a chance of showers.

By Sunday, another round of rain will move into the Bay Area.

Winter Storm Warning near Lake Tahoe

The greater Tahoe area could see upwards of 5 feet of snow between Tuesday and Thursday.

The winter storm warning will be in effect between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 11 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Around Lake Tahoe, travelers may see wind gusts of up to 45 mph and waves up to 2 to 4 feet.

The cities under the winter storm warning include: Stateline, South Lake Tahoe, Markleeville, Glenbrook, Truckee, Tahoe City, and Incline Village.