A winter storm warning will take effect late Tuesday near Lake Tahoe as the region gears up for heavy snow.

The greater Tahoe area could see upwards of 5 feet of snow between Tuesday and Thursday, according to KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales.

The winter storm warning will be in effect between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 11 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Around Lake Tahoe, travelers may see wind gusts of up to 45 mph and waves up to 2 to 4 feet.

The cities under the winter storm warning include: Stateline, South Lake Tahoe, Markleeville, Glenbrook, Truckee, Tahoe City, and Incline Village.

‘Difficult to impossible' travel conditions

The NWS is warning of "difficult to impossible" travel conditions this week.

"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the agency warned.

Weather officials say the strong winds in the Sierra have the potential to create near whiteout conditions, and could bring damage to trees and power lines.

Closer to home, wet weather in the Bay Area may bring a dusting of snow to the higher peaks in the region, like Mt. Diablo and Mt. Hamilton. Snow may be possible in areas as low as 3,000 feet.

The Bay Area is expected to see heavy rain on Wednesday, continuing on and off through the weekend.