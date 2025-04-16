This Bay Area refinery will close by next year

The Brief Valero announced its Benicia refinery would be shifting or ceasing operations by April of next year. The company didn't lay out exact plans for its other California refineries. The announcement comes as widespread criticism has been aimed at refinery operations after multiple flaring and fire incidents in the Bay Area.



The Valero Benicia Refinery will cease operations by April 2026, according to a press release from Valero Energy Corporation, which owns the refinery.

Valero announced this week that it has submitted notice to the California Energy Commission that it intends to idle, restructure or cease refining operations at the Benicia refinery by next year.

"We understand the impact that this may have on our employees, business partners, and community, and will continue to work with them through this period," said Lane Riggs, Chairman, CEO and President of Valero.

The Valero team did not lay out exact plans for other refineries in California, saying only that the company is evaluating "strategic alternatives" for those operations.

More than 400 employees at the refinery could be seeking new employment after the closure.

Refineries are receiving criticism after multiple flaring incidents and fires

What we know:

Bay Area refineries have received negative attention in recent years due to multiple flaring incidents.

Last month, a glaring report was released after an investigation into a fire at Marathon Martinez Renewable Fuel Facility in 2023, owned by Marathon Petroleum Corporation. The fire happened Nov. 11, 2023.

As the refinery was restarting operations for the first time after shifting to a renewable fuels refinery, the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board found that an extra valve was left open by mistake. The error allowed temperatures inside the refinery to grow unchecked before a fire sparked.

The fire eventually caused a pipe to burst days later, burning a worker standing nearby. The employee suffered burns over 80% of his body, and he was recovering for more than six months.

A fire at the Martinez Refining Company in early February left six people injured and forced the refinery to cease operations for some time. A town hall held in Martinez last month brought together local leaders with administrators from Martinez Refining Co. The refinery plans to begin partial functions this year.