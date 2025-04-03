Benicia approves oversight over Valero Refinery, other 'high hazard' facilities

The Benicia City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance to increase oversight of refineries and other "high hazard" facilities in the city.

The vote includes creating a new air quality monitoring program and requiring refineries handling hazardous materials to report emissions in a timely manner.

The vote comes six months after the Bay Area Air Quality Management District and California Air Resources Board announced a nearly $82 million penalty against Valero Refinery in Benicia, stemming from a 2019 inspection that found unreported emissions containing harmful compounds.

Community members like Terry Molica spoke out in support of the oversight at the city council meeting, saying the move was "important."

Thirteen facilities will fall under the ordinance, which include Valero Refinery, paint company Sherwin Williams, the city's water and wastewater treatment plants, a chemical decontamination firm, cork supply company and several manufacturers.

The city council still has to work out how inspections will work, and how much fines could be.

KTVU reached out to Valero Refinery but has not heard back.