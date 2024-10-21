These Bay Area resorts were named among America's “most haunted hotels"

article

Just in time for the season of spooky ghosts and phantoms, a new list is out identifying America’s "most haunted hotels," and two iconic and historic Bay Area resorts are among those receiving the eerie distinction.

"Historic Hotels of America," a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, named the country’s 25 most haunted hotels and on its list was the Claremont Club & Spa in Berkeley and the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa in Sonoma.

The luxury resorts are both part of the Fairmont Hotel brand.

"For some historic hotels, the past is not only present in their historic architecture and authentic character, but also—according to legends—in the ghostly spirits attracted to the historic hotel," Historic Hotels of America said.

The Claremont, a towering structure in the Berkeley Hills on the border with Oakland, offers stunning views of the San Francisco Bay.

Historic photo of aerial view of the Claremont Hotel in Berkeley, Calif. (Fairmont Hotels and Resorts)

Built in 1915, the historical landmark has long been associated with stories of supernatural occurrences.

"From reports of phantom elevators to eerie voices, the resort has been the source of countless paranormal tales for generations," the preservation group said.

The stories include reports of people experiencing unexplained temperature swings in rooms, with the fourth floor holding extra lore.

Some of the spooky stories involve the spirits of children.

"One such tale pertains to a six-year-old girl. While no one knows exactly why her ghost haunts the hotel, all who encounter her admit that she is peaceful, reporting that she has visited them at night and gently reached out as if to say ‘hello,’" Historic Hotels explained.

The Claremont was inducted into Historic Hotels of America in 2016.

In the North Bay, the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa also received recognition for its haunting legacy.

The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa was listed among the top 25 "most haunted hotels" in the country by Historic Hotels of America. (Historic Hotels of America)

The property was built in 1927 and is reported to have a resident ghost named Victoria who wanders the rooms and hallways.

"One of the early European settlers of Sonoma Valley, Victoria, is said to have celebrated her wedding and many anniversaries at the resort," Historic Hotels said.

The lobby of the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa. (Fairmont Hotels and Resorts)

There have been other stories of paranormal activity with guests describing doors slamming and reporting catching images out of the corner of their eye or seeing objects running down the halls.

Historic Hotels said the inn is also the home to one of the most haunted hotel rooms in California: the famous Round Room, where, as the story goes, was the scene of a beheading of a guest by a jealous lover.

"Since then, guests have reported paranormal activity in the room, including flickering lights, unexplained noises, shadowy figures, running water and more," the preservation group said.

The Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa was inducted into Historic Hotels of America in 2014.

Historical photo of the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa. The resort was built in 1927. (Fairmont Hotels and Resorts)

The Claremont and Sonoma Mission Inn have leaned into the spooky legends that bring even more intrigue to the historic lodging properties.

"Both resorts are enjoying the seasonal ‘spook-tacular’ accolades," Fairmont spokesperson Michelle Heston told KTVU.

At the Claremont, the hotel even capitalizes on these tales and hosts a popular "Haunted History Tour," every year around the Halloween season, taking visitors on a journey through its grounds where, legend has it, past guests have refused to check out.

Led by the hotel’s "loyalty concierge," the tour takes guests through the Claremont’s most legendary halls, giving them behind-the-scenes access to some areas not generally open to the public.

The hotel offered a daring invite: "Who knows who you might run into while you take a look around?"

Archive photo of the Claremont Hotel in Berkeley, Calif., named among a new list of America's "most haunted hotels." (Fairmont Hotels and Resorts)

A third California hotel also made the list of top haunted hotels. Hotel del Coronado in San Diego was said to have multiple ghosts, including its most famous guest who never left, Kate Morgan, who died at the property in 1892.

The property was built in 1888 and was inducted into Historic Hotels of America in 2007.

Hotel del Coronado, in San Diego, Calif., was listed among the top 25 "most haunted hotels" in America. (Historic Hotels of America)