Bay Area school districts offering free meals during closures

Bay Area school districts are distributing food to students while schools are closde due to the novel coronavirus.

We've listed some of the bigger districts and where the pickup locations and times are:

In Oakland, superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell will visit West Oakland Middle School at 10:45 a.m. to watch the distribution and greet students and families.

Students can get food at the following locations from 8 a.m. to noon:

Bret Harte Middle School, 3700 Coolidge Ave.

Castlemont High School, 8601 MacArthur Blvd.

Coliseum College Preparatory Academy, 1390 66th Ave.

Elmhurst United Middle School, 1800 98th Ave.

Fremont High School, 4610 Foothill Blvd.

Garfield Elementary School, 1640 22nd Ave.

Hoover Elementary School, 890 Brockhurst St.

Life Academy/United for Success, 2101 35th Ave.

Madison Park Academy, 400 Capistrano Dr.

Oakland High School, 1023 MacArthur Blvd.

Sankofa Elementary School, 581 61st St.

West Oakland Middle School, 991 14th St.

In San Francisco, there will be eight pickup sites offering breakfast and lunch. The pickup sites are listed here.

In San Jose, there are 10 locations to pick up breakfast and lunch. Locations are listed here:

West Contra Costa Unified School District, superintendent Matthew Duffy will help distribute food at Richmond High School starting at 11 a.m. Students can pick-up food to go at the following locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

De Anza High School, 5000 Valley View Rd., Richmond DeJean Middle School, 3400 Macdonald Ave., Richmond Helms Middle School, 2500 Road 20, San Pablo

Kennedy High School, 4300 Cutting Blvd., RichmondMontalvin Elementary School, 300 Christine Dr., San Pablo

Nystrom Elementary School, 230 Harbour Way S., Richmond Pinole Valley High School, 2900 Pinole Valley Rd., Pinole Richmond High School, 1250 - 23rd St., Richmond

Riverside Elementary School, 1300 Amador St., San Pablo