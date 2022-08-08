Bay Area school districts struggle to hire teachers.

As students head back to school this week, some districts are struggling to make sure they have enough staff for the first day of classes.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Bay Area school districts have more teacher openings this year than on average.

In San Francisco, there are 120 teacher openings with only a week and a half before school starts.

And, many school districts say that with fewer teachers to go around, it's harder for them to compete with the school districts in more affluent communities that pay more money.

In Daly City, the school district is among a handful of locations across the country finding innovative ways to attract and retain teachers.

The small district built a $75 million, 122-unit, pet friendly and roommate friendly apartment complex for 25% of its teachers and staff to occupy