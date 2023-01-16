Bay Area sees dry days ahead, Sierra gets slammed with snow

More rain fell during the weekend in the Bay Area, prompting road closures and evacuation warnings. But the end is in sight and dry days are ahead, according to meteorologists.

After weeks of heavy rain and strong winds, storm-battered California is ready for a break. Officials say one more system will move through the state, and then it will clear.

The National Weather Service forecast for Monday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.

There is a flood watch, coastal flood advisory, and a high wind warning in effect until Monday night.

Moisture has moved east and the Sierra Nevada is getting pummeled with snow and wind, authorities said.

Gusts and up to 3 feet (91 cm) of snow were expected in the Sierra Nevada, where the weather service warned of hazardous driving conditions.

Some serious snow pack is expected in the area as a winter storm warning is in place.

Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs