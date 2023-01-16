Expand / Collapse search
Beach Hazard Statement
until MON 8:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay
Flood Watch
until TUE 12:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
until MON 9:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Bay Area sees dry days ahead, Sierra gets slammed with snow

By KTVU staff
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rain moves out, snow pounding Sierra

With one more system to move through, the end of rain is in sight for the Bay Area. The mountains, however, are getting slammed with snow and advisories are in place.

OAKLAND, Calif. - More rain fell during the weekend in the Bay Area, prompting road closures and evacuation warnings. But the end is in sight and dry days are ahead, according to meteorologists.

After weeks of heavy rain and strong winds, storm-battered California is ready for a break. Officials say one more system will move through the state, and then it will clear.

The National Weather Service forecast for Monday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.

There is a flood watch, coastal flood advisory, and a high wind warning in effect until Monday night.  

Moisture has moved east and the Sierra Nevada is getting pummeled with snow and wind, authorities said.

Gusts and up to 3 feet (91 cm) of snow were expected in the Sierra Nevada, where the weather service warned of hazardous driving conditions. 

Some serious snow pack is expected in the area as a winter storm warning is in place.

