May is supposed to bring flowers, not showers, right?

Not so in the Bay Area, as rain is in the forecast for the first week of May.

In fact, it even hailed for a brief moment Monday evening.

KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson says there will be off-and-on rain Tuesday, along with possible thunderstorms.

Temperatures should hover in the 60s.

Cooler, wet conditions should continue through Wednesday.