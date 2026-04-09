Rain is returning to the Bay Area. Here's when the worst of the storm will arrive

The Brief Total rainfall through Sunday is expected to range from a half-inch to an inch-and-a-half for most areas, with up to 3-inches in the coastal ranges. Friday will be a "high-risk" day for thunderstorms as the center of the first storm moves directly over the Bay Area's coastal waters. Saturday will bring the strongest storm conditions of the weekend.



Two low-pressure storm systems are headed toward the Bay Area, expected to bring several inches of rainfall through the weekend.

The first storm system is a warm, tropical moisture-heavy system arriving Thursday, followed by a more powerful, colder storm from the Gulf of Alaska on Saturday.

Total rainfall through Sunday is expected to range from a half-inch to an inch-and-a-half for most areas, with up to 3-inches in the coastal ranges.

Bay Area storm timeline

Thursday : Expect mostly cloudy conditions with a chance of "pre-storm showers." Rain showers could become frequent as the atmosphere saturates. The primary concern is afternoon thunderstorms, particularly for the far North Bay, interior East Bay, and eastern Santa Clara County.

Friday: This will be a "high-risk" day for thunderstorms as the center of the first storm moves directly over the coastal waters. Expect heavy downpours and erratic winds, especially across the interior Bay Area.

Saturday: Saturday will bring the strongest storm conditions of the weekend. A second, more "dynamic" storm will bring widespread, steady rain. Because this system has more wind, shear, rotating thunderstorms are possible.

Sunday: Rain will transition to lingering showers as the storm exits. Cold air moving in behind the front may drop local snow levels to 4,000 feet, bringing a dusting to the highest mountain peaks.

Next week: A drying and warming trend will begin next week. Expect chilly, clear mornings to start the work week as high pressure builds back in.

Storm hazards

Thunderstorms: Any storms that develop this weekend may produce frequent lightning, small hail, and gusty winds.

Flooding: "Training" rain bands (where heavy rain hits the same spot repeatedly) could lead to localized flooding in urban or poor-drainage areas.

Marine Risks: For those on the water, be alert for gale-force gusts and waterspouts through Saturday.

Lake Tahoe snow forecast

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area from Saturday at 11 a.m. to Sunday at 11 p.m. Expect heavy snow, with total accumulations of 6 to 10 inches at lake level and 12 to 28 inches above 7,000 feet.

Strong winds gusting up to 90 mph over ridges and 35 mph at lake level will create hazardous travel, potentially making it "impossible" Saturday night through Sunday.

Sierra weather timeline

Thursday/Friday: Expect mostly cloudy conditions, with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms, especially Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be chilly, with highs in the 50s falling to 26–36 degrees on Friday night.

Saturday/Sunday (Winter Storm Watch): A strong, cold system arrives Saturday. Rain/snow showers develop on Saturday, turning to heavy snow by Saturday night.

Impacts: Very difficult travel conditions are expected, with potential for downed trees and power outages due to strong winds.