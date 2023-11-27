Bay Area teen killed in Lodi shooting

article

Lodi Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a Pittsburg teenager.

The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim as 15-year-old Alan Ruiz Jr.

Ramirez's aunt Ada Ramirez told KCRA her nephew was shot at her apartment complex while visiting for Thanksgiving.

Police told KTVU, a juvenile was shot twice after 11 p.m. Saturday on Hale Rd., but could not reveal where the bullets struck.

Detectives are "working around the clock," Sgt. Matt Latino said.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the scene and said the victim was targeted in the shooting that appeared to be motivated by gang activity.

Gang slurs were made before the shooting.



