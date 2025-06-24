2 of Yelp's top food trucks in the U.S. are in this North Bay suburb

The Brief The list, released ahead of National Food Truck Day on Friday, ranks the top 100 food trucks across the U.S. From tacos to Mediterranean food, there's something for everyone on the list.



The Bay Area is known to have some amazing food – from Michelin-starred restaurants in San Francisco to top-rated soul food in Oakland.

In a new ranking from Yelp, several local food trucks are getting some well-deserved national recognition.

The list, released ahead of National Food Truck Day on Friday, ranks the top 100 food trucks across the U.S.

Six Bay Area food trucks made the list, with two in one Solano County city.

Top Bay Area food trucks in Yelp's 2025 ranking

Jojo's Hot Chicken – San Jose

This chicken spot in San Jose claimed the no. 4 spot on the ranking for its fusion of Eritrean and Ethiopian flavors.

According to Yelp, the truck owner was inspired by his father's recipes.

The food truck is located at 1587 Kooser Road in San Jose and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

La Piñata Taqueria – Vallejo

Taking the sixth spot is La Piñata Taqueria, a taco truck known for its carnitas and al pastor, according to Visit Vallejo.

The truck was also recognized on the San Francisco Chronicle's list of top burritos in the Bay Area.

The restaurant is located at 809 Broadway Street in Vallejo and is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tacos El Muchacho Alegre – Napa

Farther down the list, you'll find Napa's Tacos El Muchacho Alegre, earning the 61st spot on the ranking.

The family-owned restaurant opened in 2015. The restaurant boasts several accolades on its website, including being one of Napa's best restaurants and one of the top 100 places to eat in the Bay Area.

The truck is located at 751 Jackson Street in Napa and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

El Gallo Giro Taco Truck – San Francisco

Taking the 81st spot on the ranking is El Gallo Giro Taco Truck, a family-owned restaurant that opened in San Francisco in 2002. The restaurant keeps its menu simple with several variations of tacos and burritos.

The restaurant is located at 986-998 Treat Avenue in the city's Mission District.

Rumi Kabob – Vallejo

Coming in at no. 83, this food truck serves up Mediterranean food, including falafel, gyro plates, Greek salads and hummus.

The restaurant is located at 640 Broadway and is open Tuesday through Saturday.

Joe's Taco Shop – San Jose

This taco truck's Instagram profile says the restaurant is home to traditional – and untraditional – tacos.

According to Yelp, their menu includes tacos, burritos, quesadilla, chavindeca and tortas. For each of the dishes, customers have a choice of steak, pork, baked fish, pressed pork and other meats.

The food truck is located at 1609 Morrill Avenue and is open every day with varying hours.

To see the other food trucks that made Yelp's 2025 ranking, click here.