These Bay Area restaurants are the newest addition to the Michelin Guide

The Michelin Guide, a culinary blueprint of must-try places, added 13 new restaurants to California for May, including three in the Bay Area—all with Asian influence, just in time for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

In San Francisco, restaurant Sungho was the newest addition to the Michelin Guide.

The Korean restaurant is located in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood, serving up dishes "seldom found in the Bay Area."

"The chef drew inspiration from the memory of his grandmother’s kitchen for a collection of hearty slow-simmered meat stews, including a gukbap that boasts fall-off-the-bone pork and tender rice...The generous portions are meant for sharing... Excellent house-made kimchi, friendly service, and a lively K-pop playlist seal the deal," according to the guide.

Local perspective:

In March, none of the newest additions to the Michelin Guide were in the South Bay. This time, there are two.

First is Ethel's Fancy in Palo Alto.

While technically a Californian-cuisine restaurant, the cuisine takes inspiration from Japanese-style cooking, featuring dishes such as "katsu-style cutlet of swordfish" and desserts with origins in Japan, such as hojicha (Japanese green tea) tapioca pudding.

"Honoring the shared name of his mother and grandmother, Chef [and] owner Scott Nishiyama has taken off his fine-dining toque to don more casual garb at this Palo Alto charmer...the space has a rustic-meets-elegant vibe, mirrored in eclectic, down-to-earth Californian cuisine that showcases peak-season ingredients prepared with care and refinement," the Michelin Guide read.

In a statement to KTVU, Ethel's Fancy called it an honor to be added.

"We are extremely honored to be included in the Michelin Guide and want to acknowledge the hard work that our staff has put in to make this happen," Ethel's Fancy said.

Ethel’s Fancy also shared a statement on Instagram.

In San Mateo County was Indian restaurant Eylan in Menlo Park.

"Chef Srijith Gopinathan has struck gold once again with this swanky Menlo Park sensation, drawing in crowds with his inventive blend of regional Indian cuisine with a fresh Californian twist...Wood-fired grills add an additional layer of interest," the guide stated.

Dig deeper:

Other restaurants included in the guide were located in Sacramento and in Los Angeles and San Diego Counties.

KTVU reached out to Sungho and Eylan for a comment on their additions and features to the Michelin Guide, but did not hear in time for publication.

Featured article