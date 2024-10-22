This Bay Area town has the #1 most expensive zip code in the U.S.

The Brief Atherton remains at the top with the most expensive zip code in the U.S. in 2024. The Bay Area had 39 of the most expensive zip codes in the new rankings. California topped any other state by a long shot.



For another straight year, and despite a slight drop in its median sales price, a small town on the Peninsula received the distinction of having the #1 most expensive zip code in the nation.

Atherton, with a median home sale price of $7.9 million, took the top slot for the eighth consecutive year, in Property Shark’s annual rankings.

Property Shark said the San Mateo County enclave saw a 5% drop in home prices in 2024. "That resulted in a $400,000 median sale price decrease," the site said.

The drop went against the trend seen in a majority, 69%, of the 100 most expensive zip codes listed in the rankings.

The real estate research site said California, and especially the Bay Area, dominated on its list.

The Bay Area had 39 of the most expensive zip codes, Property Shark said.

"Although the Bay Area has lost ground in recent years, it still marked its eighth consecutive year as the most expensive metropolitan area in the country," researchers said.

SEE ALSO: Home prices are down in these California cities

Southern California was also home to some exclusive zip codes.

In a breakdown of counties, Los Angeles had the most, with 18. Santa Clara County trailed a close second with 16.

Property shark said Newport Beach claimed an unprecedented three spots among the country’s top 10 priciest zip codes.

Overall, California topped any other state by a long shot.

"Of the 121 zips in our top 100, California provided 80 with New York state a distant second with 19 zips," Property Shark said.

Here is a look at the top 10 most expensive zip codes in 2024 and their median home sale price:

Atherton, Calif. (94027) $7,900,000 Sagaponack, N.Y. (11962) $5,950,000 Water Mill, N.Y. (11976) $5,885,000 Miami Beach, Fla. (33109) $5,750,000 Santa Barbara, Calif. (93108) $5,052,000 Newport Beach, Calif. (92661) $4,763,000 Newport Beach, Calif. (92657) $4,720,000 Newport Beach, Calif. (92662) $4,650,000 Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. (92067) $4,550,000 Santa Monica, Calif. (90402) $4,410,000

(Source: Property Shark)

The Source Information from the story came from real estate research company Property Shark.

New report names Atherton most expensive housing market in the region, with median home price of $6,350,000 in 2020.

Full list here: