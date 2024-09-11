Expand / Collapse search

Bay Area Trump rally to coincide with Woodside fundraiser

By Katy St. Clair
Published  September 11, 2024 8:34pm PDT
PALO ALTO, Calif. - Former President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will be appearing at a private fundraiser in Woodside on Friday in San Mateo County. 

The pricey afternoon reception ranges from $500,000 per couple to $150,000 per person for large donors, with photo opportunities priced between $35,000 and $70,000, according to the invitation. Regular attendees will pay between $3,300 and $10,000 to take part. 

A We The People California rally will coincide with Trump's fundraiser, according to the San Mateo County Republican Party. It begins at 9 a.m. and rally-goers are asked to meet at El Camino Park, 155 El Camino Real in Palo Alto. Groups like Moms for America will walk around the area and then join the "Trump Train" to Woodside to welcome the former president's motorcade. 

