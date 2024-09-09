Siebel-Newsom's family hosting Trump fundraiser in Woodside: report

article

Former president Donald Trump will appear at a fundraiser in Woodside on Friday, KTVU has confirmed.

According to the Los Angles Times, ⁠family members of California's First Partner, Jennifer Siebel-Newsom, are hosting the fundraiser for the Republican presidential nominee.

The LA Times notes that Tom Siebel is a second cousin once removed of Gov. Gavin Newsom's wife, who is a Democrat.

Newsom is a vocal critic of Trump. His office has not yet responded to KTVU's request for comment.

The paper reported Tom Siebel is a billionaire who has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Trump's current campaign for president.

Tickets to attend the event start at $3,300, but can cost as much as $250,000 per person.

Photo opportunities with Trump cost $35,000.

The time of the event is unclear, but the invitation indicates it is an ‘afternoon reception’.

The Democratic nominee for president, Kamala Harris, was in the Bay Area for a fundraiser on Aug. 11, where she raised an estimated $12 million.

Trump's Bay Area fundraiser will take place in the days following his first debate with Harris.

The two will meet for the first time in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The Associated Press reports Harris will make a four-day campaign trip through major swing states following the debate.