Bay Area Ukrainians react as Russian invasion remains imminent

All Americans and US embassy personnel are being told to get out of Ukraine within the next 48 hours.

The U.S. State Department issued the warning as Russian troops increase military exercises on land and sea near the border of Ukraine.

It’s a situation many Bay Area Ukrainians are watching closely and intently, as the Biden Administration sends a warning that Russia could launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine at any moment.

Many Bay Area Ukrainians with friends and relatives in the country are hoping that doesn’t happen, but say it feels inevitable.

"The situation looks very ominous," said Igor Markov, Nova Ukraine, a Bay Area non-profit that aims to raise awareness about Ukraine. "All the indications are of an imminent invasion."

Markov grew up there, but is now a tech worker living in the Bay Area.

On February 6th, he took part in a demonstration in front of San Francisco’s Ferry Building to raise awareness about the crisis occurring in his homeland.

Markov says relatives back home are fearful and concerned about a potential Russian invasion.

"They don’t know what kinds of problems may arise. They might need food. They might need medicine. They might need to relocate."

The Biden Administration has called on Americans in Ukraine, including embassy personnel, to leave within 48 hours, citing the risk they’ll face if they are still there and Russia launches a violent invasion.

"The president will not be putting the lives of our men and women in uniform at risk by sending them into a war zone to rescue people who could have left now but chose not to," said National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan.

Satellite images show more Russian Troops, vehicles, and tents being set up along Ukraine’s northern and southern borders.

Russian ships have also been taking part in military exercises near Crimea, a former part of Ukraine that Russia annexed in 2014.

Meanwhile, many Ukrainian citizens are protesting Russia’s military actions, and Ukrainian troops are holding tactical drills, preparing to defend infrastructure facilities if necessary.

"We have to be ready each day, and it began not yesterday. It began in 2014, so we are ready and that’s why we are here and that’s why you see how our team works," said Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine.

Bay Area Ukrainians say the stakes are high, not only for their country, but the stability of Eastern Europe and the world at large.

With the potential for violence near a boiling point, even if it turns down to a simmer, some say the Ukraine-Russia issue will remain heated for some time.

"This is not going to be resolved in the short term," said Markov. "One way or another, even if Putin calls off the imminent invasion, the threat will remain and this will be an issue for months and probably years to come."

Russia continues to deny plans to invade, but the US State Department is still telling Americans to get out of the country in less than two days.