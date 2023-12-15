Bay Area veteran reunites with missing service dog after being dropped off at shelter

A Bay Area marine veteran was reunited with his service dog on Friday after the pup went missing from a Vallejo park.

Steven Parker, 66, received a call at 1:39 p.m. from an animal shelter in Fairfield, informing him that his service dog had been dropped off.

The Mill Valley man wasted no time and picked up his 6-year-old Chow Chow named Schakti from the animal shelter where they were reunited. Schakti also goes by the nickname Wiggles.

Parker is relieved that Wiggle's is home, though he is unsure how she ended up at the animal shelter.

Wiggles had gone missing last Saturday from Wardlaw Dog Park in Vallejo. Parker, a disabled Marine Corps Veteran, had taken Wiggles to the gated park to let her run around while he rested his injured feet in the car.

When he returned, Wiggles was nowhere to be found.

A witness told Parker that they saw a family take the friendly dog from the park. The family had mentioned they thought the dog was abandoned, and they would return her to her owner. It's unclear whether that family dropped Wiggles off at the Fairfield animal shelter.