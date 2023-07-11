Bay Area weather: 'Heat dome' to produce sizzling temps

It's been a pretty chilly summer in the Bay Area, but triple digit temperatures are on their way.

KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulsomn said Tuesday's temps will hit 80 and 90 degrees.

Throughout the week, it will just get hotter.

The mercury is expected to rise past 100 degrees inland on Saturday and Sunday.

Beyond the Bay Area, it's going to be extremely hot as well. Las Vegas is expected to reach 117 degrees by the weekend, and the National Weather Service expects that Bakersfield will hit 114, Sacramento 109 and Death Valley could reach 128 degrees.

Meteorologists say the extreme temps are created by a "heat dome."