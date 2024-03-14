Bay Area wind advisory issued

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory through Friday evening.

Meteorologists are warning that the wind gusts could be so strong that there is a possible "threat to life or property" in areas including the Carquinez Strait and the Delta near Sacramento, the North Bay and East Bay interior valleys and the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The wind was already pretty strong on Thursday, when power went out in Orinda, affecting BART trains.

Gusts were about 60 mph on Mt. Diablo and 36 mph in the Oakland hills Thursday morning.

The advisory lasts until Friday at 5 p.m.