Bay to Breakers: San Francisco road closures and alternate routes
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco’s annual Bay to Breaks race is as much a mobile street party as it is a race.
The 12-kilometer run, so named because the route starts at The Embarcadero and heads west through the city, ending at the Great Highway, where waves break on Ocean Beach, is being held May 17.
The route essentially divides the city in two, and drivers should plan accordingly — roads across San Francisco will be closed starting Saturday night through Sunday evening.
(Map: SFMTA)
San Francisco street closures on Saturday and Sunday
7 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday
- Howard Street between Embarcadero and Beale Street
- Steuart Street south of Mission Street
- Spear Street between Mission and Folsom Streets
- Howard Street intersections at Steuart, Spear and Main streets.
7 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Main Street between Mission and Folsom streets
3 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday
- Beale Street between Mission and Folsom streets
- Fremont Street between Mission and Folsom streets
- First Street between Mission and Folsom streets, with exceptions for SFMTA from Market to Mission street
- Second Street between Mission and Folsom streets
- New Montgomery Street between Mission and Howard streets
- Howard Street between Beale and Third streets
- Howard Street intersections at Beale, Fremont, First, Second and New Montgomery streets
5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday
- Mission Street between Fremont and Steuart streets, with exceptions for Muni
- Beale Street between Market and Mission streets
- Spear Street between Market and Mission streets
- Market Street between Drumm and Steuart streets
6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday
- Howard Street between Third and Ninth streets
- Ninth Street between Howard and Market streets
6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday
- Hayes Street between Market and Divisadero streets
- Scott Street between Grove and Hayes streets
- Steiner Street between Grove and Hayes streets
6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday
- Divisadero Street between Grove and Oak streets
6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
- Fell Street between Divisadero and Stanyan streets
5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday
- Baker Street between Oak and Fell streets
Near the Bay to Breakers finish line
Local perspective:
3 a.m. to 4p.m. Sunday
- Balboa Street between 46th Avenue and Great Highway
- Cabrillo Street between 46th Avenue and La Playa Street
- Fulton Street, westbound, between 46th Avenue and Great Highway
- Fulton Street, eastbound, between Great Highway and 48th Avenue
- La Playa Street between Cabrillo and Fulton streets
- Lincoln Way, westbound, between 45th Avenue and Great Highway
- Lincoln Way, eastbound, between Great Highway and 48th Avenue
- Lincoln Way intersections at Lower Great Highway and La Playa
- Point Lobos between 48th Avenue and Great Highway
Bus routes
Dig deeper:
The SFMTA has announced Muni lines will see multiple disruptions, and said to expect crowding and delays on the following routes, which run parallel to the course:
- N Judah
- 5
- 28
- 29
- 31
The agency will be adding additional service to the 5R, 18, 28 and N Judah lines to accommodate crowds.
Routes that cross the course will also be impacted, and will not have service between sections:
- 14
- 14R
- 19
- 22
- 24
- 27
- 33
- 43
Riders will have to disembark and walk from one side of the race to the other. Routes 30 and 45 will not service South of Market, and the 49 route will not serve south of Van Ness Avenue and McAllister Street, or north of Van Ness and Market Street.
The following bus routes for Market and Mission streets, will only go to Market, 10th or 11th streets:
- 6
- 7
- 9
- 14
- 49
- KLM Owl
Race participants are encouraged to take the train, which will get runners to Embarcadero Station by 7:00 a.m. Caltrain is also running two early-morning trains, one each from Palo Alto and San Jose Diridon Station.
The full list of temporary routes is available on the SFMTA website.
The Source: The San Francisco Municipal Transit Authority