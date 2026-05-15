Bay to Breakers: San Francisco road closures and alternate routes

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The Brief The annual Bay to Breakers race is being held on Sunday, May 17. The route, which stretches across San Francisco from east to west, will cause multiple streets to be closed, some starting Saturday evening. Roads will reopen Sunday, and travelers are encouraged to find alternate routes or take the subway when possible.



San Francisco’s annual Bay to Breaks race is as much a mobile street party as it is a race.

The 12-kilometer run, so named because the route starts at The Embarcadero and heads west through the city, ending at the Great Highway, where waves break on Ocean Beach, is being held May 17.

The route essentially divides the city in two, and drivers should plan accordingly — roads across San Francisco will be closed starting Saturday night through Sunday evening.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Map: SFMTA)

San Francisco street closures on Saturday and Sunday

7 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday

Howard Street between Embarcadero and Beale Street

Steuart Street south of Mission Street

Spear Street between Mission and Folsom Streets

Howard Street intersections at Steuart, Spear and Main streets.

7 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday

Main Street between Mission and Folsom streets

3 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday

Beale Street between Mission and Folsom streets

Fremont Street between Mission and Folsom streets

First Street between Mission and Folsom streets, with exceptions for SFMTA from Market to Mission street

Second Street between Mission and Folsom streets

New Montgomery Street between Mission and Howard streets

Howard Street between Beale and Third streets

Howard Street intersections at Beale, Fremont, First, Second and New Montgomery streets

5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday

Mission Street between Fremont and Steuart streets, with exceptions for Muni

Beale Street between Market and Mission streets

Spear Street between Market and Mission streets

Market Street between Drumm and Steuart streets

6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday

Howard Street between Third and Ninth streets

Ninth Street between Howard and Market streets

6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday

Hayes Street between Market and Divisadero streets

Scott Street between Grove and Hayes streets

Steiner Street between Grove and Hayes streets

6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday

Divisadero Street between Grove and Oak streets

6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

Fell Street between Divisadero and Stanyan streets

5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

Baker Street between Oak and Fell streets

Near the Bay to Breakers finish line

Local perspective:

3 a.m. to 4p.m. Sunday

Balboa Street between 46th Avenue and Great Highway

Cabrillo Street between 46th Avenue and La Playa Street

Fulton Street, westbound, between 46th Avenue and Great Highway

Fulton Street, eastbound, between Great Highway and 48th Avenue

La Playa Street between Cabrillo and Fulton streets

Lincoln Way, westbound, between 45th Avenue and Great Highway

Lincoln Way, eastbound, between Great Highway and 48th Avenue

Lincoln Way intersections at Lower Great Highway and La Playa

Point Lobos between 48th Avenue and Great Highway

Bus routes

Dig deeper:

The SFMTA has announced Muni lines will see multiple disruptions, and said to expect crowding and delays on the following routes, which run parallel to the course:

N Judah

5

28

29

31

The agency will be adding additional service to the 5R, 18, 28 and N Judah lines to accommodate crowds.

Routes that cross the course will also be impacted, and will not have service between sections:

14

14R

19

22

24

27

33

43

Riders will have to disembark and walk from one side of the race to the other. Routes 30 and 45 will not service South of Market, and the 49 route will not serve south of Van Ness Avenue and McAllister Street, or north of Van Ness and Market Street.

The following bus routes for Market and Mission streets, will only go to Market, 10th or 11th streets:

6

7

9

14

49

KLM Owl

Race participants are encouraged to take the train, which will get runners to Embarcadero Station by 7:00 a.m. Caltrain is also running two early-morning trains, one each from Palo Alto and San Jose Diridon Station.

The full list of temporary routes is available on the SFMTA website .