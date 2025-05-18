Bay to Breakers: Thousands race through SF in wild, wacky tradition

Thousands of runners, walkers, and partygoers filled San Francisco’s streets Sunday for Bay to Breakers - the city’s legendary 7.5-mile race known for its wild costumes and festive spirit.

The Brief Roughly 25,000 runners participated in Bay to Breakers 2025. The course spans from the Embarcadero to Ocean Beach.



From jellyfish and tacos to sharks and Pokémon hats, participants showed their creativity along the route from the Embarcadero to Ocean Beach. The race has been one of San Francisco’s most beloved and bizarre traditions for more than 100 years.

"It’s Sunday - here we are, it’s the Lord’s day," said Nico Beardslee of San Francisco, dressed as the Pope. "It’s perfect timing… good way to celebrate."

A parade of personality

The race began downtown at Howard and Main Streets and snaked through SoMa, over the Hayes Street Hill, and through Golden Gate Park before ending at the Great Highway.

Among the crowd: people in '80s gear, inflatable animals, and even a rolling replica of a San Francisco trolley.

"I have a Pokémon hat… with the ears going up," said Herman Chan of Foster City, smiling beneath the animated headwear.

"I love the ’80s, it was a fun time, and this is my 36th running," said Pamela Harman of Pacifica. "It’s a hard habit to break. Once you start, you can’t stop."

Tradition with a toss

At the starting line, participants kept another beloved Bay to Breakers custom alive: the unofficial tortilla toss.

"This started 25, 30 years ago of throwing tortillas down here," said Brian Lanz of Santa Rosa, who brought the supply this year. "I don’t know who originated it, but it was a tradition down here."

The event is also a team-building and bonding moment for many.

"We’re teachers over in Manteca, so we do this every year as a team-building," said Larry Cardoso. "So this just becomes tradition. This is our seventh year."

The race drew an estimated 25,000 participants this year, according to organizers, who say the event remains a celebration of creativity, community, and controlled chaos.

"We wanted to wear something that stands out a little bit and something that was fun and a little bit funny," said Sadie Wang of Saratoga, who ran alongside her mother. "Our shirts on the back say: ‘Everything hurts, and I’m hungry.’"

Bay to Breakers also gives a big boost to local businesses along the route. Crowds pour in for snacks, coffee, and post-run celebrations.