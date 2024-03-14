Bay Bridge protesters offered pre-trial diversion to avoid criminal charges

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office offered pre-trial diversion to the defendants charged for their involvement in a pro-Palestine protest on the Bay Bridge to avoid criminal prosecution.

Prosecutors said that 78 of the defendants accepted the court's offer, which included completing five hours of community service within two months.

Additionally, the defendants are required to pay restitution to a victim who was evacuated from the Bay Bridge. The total amount of restitution will be determined at a later date.

One defendant declined the court's pre-trial diversion offer and is scheduled to appear in court on April 15.

Prosecutors are dismissing charges against one person due to insufficient evidence.