Bayfair Mall closing early amid reports of planned looting on election night

The San Leandro Police Department has received reports of planned looting at Bayfair Mall on election night.

The department said the event is being described as the "Bayfair Mall Loot" and is not a peaceful demonstration and "may be associated with criminal activity that occurred earlier this year in nearby cities."

San Leandro police are not able to confirm whether looting will take place, but wants the community and businesses to plan ahead.

Bayfair Mall will be closing early on Election Day and entrances onto the Bayfair Center property will be closed to all traffic.