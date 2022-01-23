Beach hazard issued for California coast due to sneaker waves and rip currents

If you are headed to the beach this weekend, along much of the California coast, officials warn to be extra careful.

The National Weather Service issued a beach hazard from Sunday afternoon to Monday afternoon because of a threat of sneaker waves and rip currents.

Meteorologists said an incoming long period swell could cause waves that appear deceptively calm but are very dangerous.

Officials advise to never turn your back to the ocean, and to always keep an eye on children and pets.

The beach warning stretches from the North Bay, including Point Reyes National Seashore, to the San Francisco coastline, and down to Monterey Bay and Big Sur.

