Bear wanders through Lake Tahoe grocery store for second time in days

For the second time in just over a week, a bear visited the same supermarket on the north shore of Lake Tahoe.

Cell phone video taken by a customer on Aug. 27 shows the large, seemingly tame animal moseying around what appears to be the produce section.

It’s unclear what the bear ultimately chose for a snack, but witnesses say it left without bothering anyone after making its selection.

Video from Aug. 18 shows a bear entering the same Safeway. This one snagged a bag of tortilla chips and walked out.

No injuries were reported and it's not clear if both encounters were with the same bear.