Bears coach missing 49ers game due to positive COVID test

(KTVU and wire reports) – Chicago Bears heaad coach Matt Nagy will miss Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, because of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The team announced Saturday that special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as head coach against the 49ers.

Nagy said Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 43-year-old coach, who is vaccinated, announced the result during a Zoom call minutes after his usual in-person session was switched.

Under NFL COVID protocols, because he is fully vaccinated, he could have returned with 2 negative tests.

But since he has been ruled of Sunday's game, he likely tested positive again.

Chicago (3-4) had four players on the COVID-19 list for last weekend’s 38-3 loss at Tampa Bay.