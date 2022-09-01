Summer is almost over but Mother Nature is about to unleash the hottest weather of the year in the Bay Area and across California.

Forecasters predict intense heat over the next four days and health officials are offering tips on how to beat the soaring temps.

Here's what you need to know about the Labor Day scorcher:

How hot will it get?

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch for some parts of the Central Coast starting on Thursday. As temperatures climb, a heat warning expands to cover parts of the Bay Area on Saturday morning through Tuesday night. Even the areas that are typically cooler like San Francisco and areas along the San Francisco Bay and Pacific coast will be covered by the excessive heat watch.

Meteorologists believe it could get as hot as 110 degrees in some Bay Area inland cities, especially in Contra Costa County.

The hottest day of the four-day stretch is expected to be Monday, temps could rise to 111 degrees in Brentwood; 108 in Livermore and Pittsburg; 107 in Walnut Creek and Morgan Hill; and 99 in San Jose and 87 in Oakland.

When will it cool off?

What is a Flex Alert?

The California Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert, which is a call to conserve energy during peak hours of 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. A flex alert was called for Wednesday and Thursday and is likely to be issued again throughout the weekend.

Consumers are asked to avoid using major appliances and charging their electric vehicles during those peak hours. To avoid taxing the energy grid, residents are also asked to limit their use of air conditioning by setting their thermostats to 78 degrees.

Newsom declares state of emergency

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared an emergency to increase energy production and relaxed rules aimed at curbing air pollution and global warming gases. He emphasized the role climate change was playing in the heat wave.

The emergency declaration will temporarily allow for an increase in energy production, empowering some large customers to use backup generators during peak energy demand and for ships in California ports to reduce consumption from the grid.

What about wildfires?

The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of wildfires. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection planned to stage fire crews in strategic locations, based on humidity and wind forecasts, said Mark Ghilarducci, director of the Office of Emergency Services.

The risk of fire also could increase over the Labor Day weekend when crowds are expected to descend on wilderness areas to camp, hike or fish and a spark or an ember from an untended fire could set brush ablaze, authorities said.

Where can I get cool?

Cities and counties are opening cooling centers where people escape broiling temperatures in an air-conditioned environment. Libraries, community centers, and some government buildings may be open to welcome people seeking a chilled oasis. To find cooling centers near you, check out the following links to official sites.

Tips for beating the heat

Health officials recommend staying inside an air-conditioned space during the hottest part of the day,

Other tips to stay healthy and safe in hot weather include hydration – drink more water than you think you need, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid sugary or alcoholic beverages.

People who must go out should avoid strenuous activity if possible, such as running or heavy exercise, during the hottest part of the day. Take frequent breaks, stay in shade when possible, and wear appropriate clothing. Light-colored, loose-fitting clothes with a hat and sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher is recommended.

Keep home cooler by drawing shades and blinds and keeping windows and doors shut, and by keeping off the stove and other electrical appliances when possible. Consider running air conditioners early in the day to avoid usage during the hours of peak demand.