Belmont man arrested on suspicion of contacting minor for sex

article

A Belmont man was arrested Friday on suspicion of communicating with a minor with the intent to commit sex acts, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

Ovelio Ramos, 56, is suspected of trying to contact a minor six times to have sex. According to the sheriff's office, Ramos allegedly had been communicating with a 14-year-old via social media apps since the middle of 2019.

Detectives arrested Ramos at his residence in unincorporated Belmont around 11 a.m. He was subsequently booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.

People who may have additional information about Ramos are encouraged to contact Detective Joe Fava at (650) 363-4192 or jfava@smcgov.org or Sgt. Joe Cang at (650) 363-4008 or jcang@smcgov.org.