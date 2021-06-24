Belmont police safely locate man who walked away from housing facility

article

UPDATE (2:15 p.m.): Belmont police report they have safely located Todd Smith.

Belmont police are searching for a man who walked away from an adult housing facility Wednesday night.

Todd Smith, 44, left the home, located in the 800 block of Hiller Street, at 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Smith has developmental disabilities and functions like a 12-year-old, police said.

He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and green shorts.

Smith left the home without a cell phone, ID, money or his prescribed medication.

Anyone who has seen Smith recently should call 911 immediately.

Anyone who saw Smith between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday can contact the Belmont Police Department at (650) 595-7400.