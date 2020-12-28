Belmont police seek suspect in armed robbery of AM/PM store

article

An armed robbery occurred at 7:20 p.m. Sunday at the AM/PM convenience store at 470 Ralston Ave. in Belmont, police said.

The suspect had a silver handgun and took cash, Belmont police said. The suspect is described as a male in his 20s, wearing a blue jacket and dark pants, last seen heading north on Hiller Street.

No injuries were reported, and the suspect has not been located, police said. Investigators will be following up on video surveillance.

Any tips can be called in to Belmont police at (650) 595-7400.