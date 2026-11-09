Benefit concert for missing Chantel Brooks of Fairfield

The Brief Family, friends, and Bay Area hip-hop artists gathered Sunday at Vallejo's Noble Cinema Studios for a benefit concert to fund ongoing search efforts for 37-year-old Chantel Brooks. Brooks has been missing for more than three months after she was last seen on surveillance footage entering her vehicle in a Fairfield CVS parking lot on July 17. Authorities consider her disappearance suspicious and have not named a suspect, while her family continues regular communication with police and plans an upcoming vigil in San Francisco.



Family, friends, and Bay Area hip-hop artists gathered Sunday at Vallejo's Noble Cinema Studios for a benefit concert to fund ongoing search efforts for 37-year-old Chantel Brooks. Nov. 7, 2026

Concert for Chantel Brooks

Why you should care:

Family members and supporters gathered on Sunday for a concert fundraiser to aid the ongoing search for Chantel Brooks, a 37-year-old woman who has been missing for more than three months.

Brooks, who works in San Francisco, was last seen on surveillance footage on July 17 entering her car in a Fairfield CVS parking lot, according to police.

Organized at Noble Cinema Studios in Vallejo, the event brought together prominent Bay Area hip-hop artists, including Mistah F.A.B., who performed alongside Brooks' brother, Kevin Robinson, an artist known as "Footz the Beast."

The family said proceeds from the concert will go toward investigative support, posters, and additional efforts to keep Brooks' disappearance visible to the public.

"I just want to thank the community, like my brother said, the community, the media, just everyone for coming together with us during this rough time," Kevin Robinson said. "Tonight we’re going to be here for my sister, but tomorrow we are still going to be searching for her."

Prolonged disappearance

Big picture view:

Chantel Brooks of Fairfield.

While months without answers have weighed heavily on the family, relatives emphasized that they refuse to give up hope of finding Brooks.

"Being at three months, it’s hard on us, but we are doing our best right now as a family. The community is helping us and everybody just sticking beside us and supporting us," said her brother, Calvin Robinson. "She’s the heart of our family. I’ve said that numerous times, and for the last three months in these interviews, and we desperately want her home."

Authorities have classified Brooks' disappearance as suspicious, though investigators have not identified a suspect.

Friends reported a history of domestic violence involving Brooks' boyfriend, who quickly left town following her disappearance.

Despite the lack of an identified suspect, her family expressed trust in law enforcement's ongoing work, noting that detectives maintain regular contact with them each week.

A vigil is scheduled for Nov. 17 to mark four months since Brooks went missing. The gathering will take place outside the Hotel Le Nain in San Francisco, where she worked.

Family, friends, and Bay Area hip-hop artists gathered Sunday at Vallejo's Noble Cinema Studios for a benefit concert to fund ongoing search efforts for 37-year-old Chantel Brooks. Nov. 7, 2026

Family, friends, and Bay Area hip-hop artists gathered Sunday at Vallejo's Noble Cinema Studios for a benefit concert to fund ongoing search efforts for 37-year-old Chantel Brooks. Nov. 7, 2026

Family, friends, and Bay Area hip-hop artists gathered Sunday at Vallejo's Noble Cinema Studios for a benefit concert to fund ongoing search efforts for 37-year-old Chantel Brooks. Nov. 7, 2026