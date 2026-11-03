California voters head to polls; early turnout surges

The Brief Millions of Californians have already cast ballots in a midterm election that could outpace 2022 turnout levels. Key races on the ballot include California's gubernatorial contest between Steve Hilton and Xavier Becerra, as well as the race to replace Nancy Pelosi between Connie Chan and Scott Wiener. Local election officials across the Bay Area report steady turnout and say counting will continue throughout the week, with final results possible by Sunday.



Election Day has arrived across California, marking the final opportunity for voters who still have ballots at home to turn them in.

Early voting numbers

By the numbers:

Early voting numbers show strong participation across the state, with 6.5 million ballots already cast—accounting for roughly 27% of California's electorate.

In Alameda County, voter turnout stands at 27%, while Santa Clara County has already surpassed 28%. The figures put statewide turnout on pace to beat the 2022 midterm election, though overall Bay Area balloting is tracking at roughly the same level as 2022.

Anticipation, anxiety

What they're saying:

Voters heading to the polls shared a mix of anticipation and anxiety about the outcome.

"Positive but still hesitant, like cautious," voter Vidia Gillula said.

Another voter, Lisa Decardenas, described feeling "both excited, very, very excited and also have a sense of dread." Decardenas added, "I'm worried about the credibility this time because I don't know what this administration is capable of."

Voter Ann Steiner expressed similar concern over what follows Election Day.

"Nervous," Steiner said. "I'm nervous about what's going to happen afterward with the results."

Key races

Local perspective:

A major draw for voters statewide is the race to decide California's next governor, featuring Republican and former Fox News host Steve Hilton against Democrat Xavier Becerra, the former U.S. health and human services secretary and former California attorney general. Both candidates spent the final hours before Election Day campaigning across Southern California.

In San Francisco, voters face an extensive ballot spanning at least five pages front and back. Key local measures include whether to open the Great Highway during the week while keeping it closed on weekends, contributions to a housing fund, a tax to fund Muni, and a proposal to establish a city-owned municipal finance corporation and public bank.

San Francisco voters are also weighing high-profile candidate races, including the contest to replace Nancy Pelosi between Connie Chan and Scott Wiener.

The San Francisco Department of Elections projected overall turnout between 60% and 65%, consistent with previous midterm elections. As of Monday night, the department had received ballots from 27% of eligible voters and processed 140,000 ballots. The first tally of those processed votes will be released at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

San Francisco Elections Director John Arntz said the ballot tally will roll out over several days.

"So we'll have a good number of results on Wednesday at 4 o'clock, then we'll have a good number of results released Thursday, then by Friday we expect to be done with the vote by mail," Arntz said.

The department has increased staffing, scheduled longer hours, and deployed new equipment to handle the incoming wave of ballots. However, election officials noted that finalizing counts will take time, and complete results may not arrive until Sunday.