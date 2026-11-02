Moss Landing shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

The Brief The Monterey County Sheriff said they are investigating the circumstances of two deaths and two injuries that occurred shortly after midnight on Monday in a rare situation that shut down Moss State Landing Beach. Moss Landing State Beach has been closed during the investigation. Visual evidence at the beach showed investigators scouring the beach littered with red, plastic party cups.



The Monterey County Sheriff said they are investigating the circumstances of two deaths and two injuries in a shooting that occurred shortly after midnight on Monday in a rare situation that shut down Moss State Landing Beach.

At a press conference, Cmdr. Andy Rosas said detectives have no suspect information, and no motive to share.

Visual evidence at the beach showed investigators scouring the beach littered with red, plastic party cups.

Multiple deaths

What we know:

Rosas said they were called out to Jetty Road in Moss Landing, a small coastal area that sits along State Route 1, about halfway between Monterey and Santa Cruz. Jetty Road branches off Highway 1 just north of the Elkhorn Slough bridge.

Moss Landing State Beach and Jetty Road were closed during the investigation, and aerial footage showed dozens of investigators scouring the area and placing evidence markers along the beach.

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Details not revealed

What we don't know:

In a statement, the sheriff's office added that there was "no active threat to the Moss Landing Community at this time."

Still, Rosas emphasized they simply didn't know the circumstances surrounding the beach shooting.

In a separate phone interview, North County Fire Protection Chief Jess Cortez said when his crews arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds to the chest and one person with minor injuries.

Rosas later added there was a fourth victim brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both gunshot victims were pronounced dead on the scene, which cleared about 2:40 a.m., Cortez said.

SkyFox flew overhead, and aerial footage offered a glimpse at what investigators were looking at, including a cordoned-off Porta Potty and colorful debris, including red party cups, scattered on the beach.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Crime scene investigators place evidence markers at Moss Landing State Beach after multiple people were killed. Nov. 2, 2026